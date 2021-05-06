Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DJ_ART_AND_PHOTOGRAPHY Vastu Tips: Keep an earthen pot filled with water in north direction of the house. Here's why

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the right direction of placing earthen pot at home. According to Vastu Shastra, north direction is considered to be the best for keeping an earthen pot filled with water. This will give you auspicious results related to the north direction.

By keeping the pot filled with water in the north direction, Varun Dev's blessings remain on the members of the house. Also, it removes any kind of fear or uneasiness about anything. The middle son of the family gets the most benefit from it. Talking about health, the ears get the most benefit in our body by keeping water-related things in the north direction. This keeps our hearing capacity strong.