Vastu Tips: Keep a pair of elephants in the bedroom, financial condition will become strong

Keep statue of elephant couple at home for happiness in married life

Keeping an elephant statue in the bedroom increases love and respect between husband and wife. Apart from the bedroom, a picture of Goddess Lakshmi should be placed between two elephants with a trunk raised on the door of the vault. Also, cream or off-white colour should be done in the room of that vault. Doing this, happiness and prosperity remains in the family and the financial condition stays strong.

Apart from this, to avoid financial troubles, throw the soil under the feet of an elephant in the well. But if you want to increase your memory, then make 6 portions by mixing that soil with ghee and water and put vermilion in them and keep them in a box, hidden in the southwest direction of your room.