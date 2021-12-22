Wednesday, December 22, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: It is auspicious to plant trees in THESE directions near the house

Trees are the true friends of humans and it is considered auspicious to be around them. When planting dense trees at home, special care should be taken of their direction. 

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 22, 2021 8:01 IST
In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash, in which direction dense trees should be planted. Trees are true friends of humans and it is considered very auspicious to be around them. In Vastu Shastra, the direction of trees is explained in detail, according to which tall and dense trees should be planted in the south or west direction.

 

These trees should be planted a little away from the wall of the house so that they get enough sunlight. The trees already present should never be uprooted, but should be looked after.

