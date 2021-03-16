Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARWOOD_IR Vastu Tips: It is auspicious to keep pots made of soil in this direction

In Vastu Shastra, today Acharya Indu Prakash knows about the right direction to keep other things made of clay. According to Vastu Shastra, a proper direction has been set to keep everything, which not only benefits that direction, but the person located in that house, office or other place also gets a lot of benefit.

The appropriate direction is also described for keeping such things in the soil. According to Vastu Shastra, the most appropriate direction for keeping things made of clay such as a show piece of clay or pot of clay or anything else, is told the northeast direction, ie north-east direction.

Since this direction is related to the element earth and earth, ie earth, ie soil. Therefore, keeping soil things in the northeast has great benefits.