Vastu Tips: Is yellow color auspicious for southeast direction or not?

In Vastu shastra today, know from Acharya Indu Prakash whether yellow can be used in the south-east direction. If yes, why can it be done, and if no, then why can't it be done? Picking yellow color for the south-east direction will not be of any special benefit.

By getting yellow paint in this direction, the elements of the direction associated with yellow are definitely damaged. The yellow color is related to the south-east direction, especially the middle of the house, and to some extent, the north-east direction of the house. The elements associated with these directions are sure to be harmed by the yellow color in the fire angle, ie loss to the mother, the body of the planet lord. Deficiency of minerals and vitamins, stomach problems to the planet owner, pain in the hands, problems to the younger son, and frequent interruptions in life. Therefore, it is suggested to not get yellow paint in the southeast direction.