Image Source : PIXABAY Vastu tips for bathroom: Digging pit in the south-west direction should be avoided, here's why

In Vastu Shastra today Acharya Indu Prakash talks about toilets built in the south-west corner which is the best direction for a toilet to be built at your home provided that there is proper arrangement of sewer. In any case, the pit should not be dug in the south-west direction.

If the pit is to be dug, then the area between South-West and West should be used. The pit in the south-west direction creates a crisis in the life of the mother of the house. There is a lack of nutrients in the body of the residents of the house. The stomach comes forward. Sudden illnesses surround you as soon as winter begins.

Everyday between 1 pm and 3 pm, sinful thoughts come to the mind and man's efforts also become the same. There is no diagnosis if due to some reason the pit has to be built for the toilet in the south-west direction. For the satisfaction of the mind, yellow color should be done in that direction. The tank should be placed on the roof of the toilet higher than the deep pit below the earth.

