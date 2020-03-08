Vastu Tips: Facing east or north-east direction while eating assures good health

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us which direction should we be facing while watching TV and eating food. Every direction is considered to be related to some particular energy. In Vastu Shastra, a certain direction has been set for every work and must be followed.

First of all, we will tell you about the direction of the members of the house while watching TV. The direction of TV in the house should be such that the face of the house members should be facing south while watching TV.

Apart from this, while eating food, the members of the house should be facing east or northeast direction. By eating food in this direction, that person gets the proper energy of food. In addition to eating food, the mouth should be kept in the East or North-East direction while preparing. As per the Ayurvedic scriptures related to food by Shushrut, Charak, and Manu, eating food facing the eastern direction provides long life. It helps in the proper digestion of food, enhances the body’s digestive fire thus enabling a person to be hale and hearty. I