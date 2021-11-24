Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Vastu Tips: Due to darkness in the north-east direction, there may be differences in family

Sometimes money does not last even after working very hard, it can also happen due to any Vastu defect. According to Vastu Shastra, the north-east direction is the direction of money arrival and if heavy goods are kept in this direction or if there is a lot of dirt in this place, then financial problems have to be faced. The speed of money arrival in the house slows down.

Similarly, if it is dark all the time in the North-East direction, then differences may increase between the family members. Therefore there should always be light in this direction.

Similarly, the south direction is considered to be the direction of Yama. Keeping the door or safe in this direction is going to cause loss of money and life. Hope you will definitely benefit by adopting these Vastu tips.