Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Do not place microwave in this direction, know right place for each electronic item

In Vastu Shastra today, know from Acharya Indu Prakash, we will talk about the big appliances in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances appliances include fridge, mixer, grinder, toaster microwave, air fryer, kitchen ware, utensils, aero-water purifier etc. Vastu Shastra has given a right direction for all of them. In connection with these, it should be understood that the water purifier ie RO is good to be in the north direction.

Electric powered plants are considered auspicious in the south direction of the kitchen. Nevertheless, the microwave oven gives the best fruits in the east and the worst in the west. Microwave oven placed in the west frys the happiness element of the house. It burns and there is a lack of mantle element in the lives of the people living in the house.

Those who eat food made in the microwave oven, kept in the north direction, are filled with anguish without any reason and can be seen tearing from their eyes at every point.

Keeping the microwave in the south-west direction makes cooking great for a few days, but after a few days its disastrous results lead to the court-court. The south-east direction is fine, the south direction is also fine.