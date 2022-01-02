Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KITCHNSCIENCE Vastu Tips: Do not paint your kitchen in this colour if is built in south-east direction of house

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the colour of the kitchen and how it should be done according to Vastu. It is very important to understand what should be the colour of the kitchen. In Vastu Shastra, a kitchen should be built in the southeast direction, which is also called the igneous angle. The ruling planet of this direction is Venus and the deity is Agni. Therefore, it would be best to use a colour related to the planet Venus for positive energy in the kitchen.

By the way, white or cream colour is considered to be the most auspicious colour for the kitchen. But, if there is a Vastu defect in the kitchen, then red colour can also be used in the igneous angle of the kitchen. This will keep the atmosphere of the kitchen good.

Apart from these colours, yellow, rose pink, orange and chocolate colour can also be done in the kitchen.