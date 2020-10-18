Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Creating 'havan kund' in this direction keeps crisis away from the family

Learn about making Havana kund in Vastu Shastra today. According to Vastu Shastra, whatever work related to fire, the south direction is most useful for all of them. Because south direction is related to fire and Havanakund is also related to fire. Therefore, you can have fire pit built in the south direction.

Apart from this, you can get the fire pit constructed in the angular angle, ie in the southeast direction. Since the igneous angle, ie the south-east direction, is related to the wood element and wood is used for any incense work. Therefore, making havanakund in this direction will also help you in this direction while doing havan.

Havan in this direction will keep good health of all the people of your family and there will never be any crisis on your family. Also, whenever you perform a havan, offer it to the east by facing it.

