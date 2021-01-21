Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELENASTUDIODIY Vastu Tips: Cashiers should sit in this direction of hotel, will get double benefit

In Vastu Shastra learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the direction and power system of the cashier in the hotel. The cashier should always sit facing north and keep the cash box on his right-hand side, which shall open in the north direction. This will greatly benefit your business.

Special care has to be taken while making electricity arrangements at any place, but it is very important to take care of directions along with caution. It is better to choose the angular angle and south-west direction for AC with electric meter and switch in the hotel. But keep in mind that for these works one should not choose the south or northeast angle. Apart from this, the igneous direction should be chosen for transformers and generators.