Image Source : Buy a new broom only on Krishna Paksha.

In today's vastu segment, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you when to buy a new broom. If there is a need to replace your broom, follow vastu shastra to know about the auspicious occasion and timing. Saturday is considered the best day to replace your old broom. Always buy a new broom on Krishna Paksha. Purchasing it on Shukla Paksha can bring bad fortune.

