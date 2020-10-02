Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NATALYA_SITIA Vastu Tips: Boss's cabin should be in this direction in office for business growth

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about a suitable direction for the boss's cabin in the office. It is very important to have the cabin of the most senior official or boss in the right direction to enhance the growth of the business. It also ensures that the profits keep coming.

According to Vastu Shastra, the cabin of the senior officer or boss of the office should be in the south-west direction. This is the most suitable direction for the cabin. Also, the seating arrangement should be in such a way that the face of the boss is towards the north or east direction. This will keep them energetic and the company will continue to grow. Also, the boss's connections with the employees will remain good.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage