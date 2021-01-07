Image Source : INSTAGRAM/24KVISUALSNYC Vastu Tips: Avoid using this color in the south-east direction for success in business

In Vastu shastra today, know from Acharya Indu Prakash whether white color can be used in south-east direction. If yes, why it can be done, and if not then why it can't be done?

The white color belongs to the metal and the natural color of the south-east direction, green, belongs to the wood element. As saw made of metal cut wood, the white color is also very deadly for the elements in the south-east direction, so getting white or silver or gray color in the southeast direction can endanger your life. The elder daughter may have anemia. It can affect the health of the owner of the house. There can be some development issues in their life too. There might be frequent hurdles in business.