Vastu Tips: Avoid keeping waste on your terrace as it affects lives of family members

Vastu Tips: Avoid keeping waste on your home's rooftop as it affect lives of family members

In Vastu shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the waste or unnecessary things, ie the scrap, junk placed on the roof of the house. Should we put waste on the roof of the house? According to Vastu shastra, no waste or garbage should be placed on the roof of the house.

If we keep waste on our rooftops then there is a negative impact on the mind and brain of the family members and Pitra Dosha also prevails. The environment of the entire house gets spoiled. It can also cause discord in your home. So, if there is a lot of useless material in your house that is of no use then try to discard it as soon as possible. Acharya Indu Prakash suggests disposing of the extra things from the rooftop to maintain a good flow of energy in the house and also advises to keep the rooftop neat and clean. Even if you need to keep anything on your rooftop, make sure that it is kept in a systematic way.