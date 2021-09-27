Follow us on Image Source : PEXEL.COM Vastu Tips: Adopt these remedies to get rid of debt

Today in Vastu Shastra, from Acharya Indu Prakash, about the relationship with the debt of shiny floors. If the floor or mirror of South-West, West-North or Central part is brighter and shows more depth, then it is an indicator of money related troubles.

If there is such a situation in your house also, to avoid it, by laying thick carpet or carpet etc. on the floor, the burden of debt can be avoided. Whereas in the south-west, the floor appears to be raised by placing an inverted mirror on the floor.

Which is helpful in getting rid of debt, but keep in mind that do not put the mirror in reverse even by forgetting towards the north or east direction. Otherwise they go on becoming debt on loan. Because a mirror placed in the wrong direction becomes a factor of Vastu defect.