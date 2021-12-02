Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANGAVALLI.RANGOLI Know on which days water should not be offered to Tulsi plant

Today in Vastu Shastra , know from Acharya Indu Prakash about some other important things related to Tulsi plant. Since ancient times, there is a tradition of planting Tulsi plant in the house and offering water in it every day. But there are some special days when water should not be offered in Tulsi. We tell you about which day water should not be offered in Tulsi.

Water should not be offered to Tulsi every Sunday, Ekadashi and during solar and lunar eclipses, as well as during these days and after sunset, Tulsi leaves should not be plucked. Doing so incurs guilt.

The person who pours raw milk into the Tulsi plant on Thursday and lights a lamp of ghee every evening except Sunday, Lakshmi ji always resides in his house. Apart from this, dry basil plant should never be kept in the house. It is considered inauspicious. Such a plant should be shed in a well or a holy place and a new plant should be planted.