Image Source : PIXABY Bhai Dooj Vastu: While applying tilak, brother should face in the north-west direction, know why

Today marks the auspicious day of Bhai Dooj and we will talk about the worship of Bhai Dooj as per Vastu Shastra. The festival of Bhai Dooj is a symbol of brotherly love and on this day, the sister should worship the brother by applying Roli Tilak. For those, whose brothers are not nearby, you can apply tilak to him later when you meet him. Bhai Dooj is a popular Hindi festival celebrated two days after Diwali. Bhai Dooj 2019 falls on 29th October, Saturday. As per the Gregorian calendar, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika (between October and November)

The important thing here is that in which direction should the brother be facing while applying tilak. At the time of Tilak, the brother should face in either north or north-west direction and the sister should face in the north-east or east direction. While chalk should be made in the north-east for worship. Flour and cow dung are used to make chalk in worship.