Want a cruise vacation? Opt for IRCTC's lucrative packages, know how much it will cost for 1 night

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about IRCTC's cruise packages and know how much they will cost.

Spending a night amidst the waves of the sea may be your dream too. After watching the movie Titanic, a cruise journey seems like a fairy tale. If you also want to spend 1-2 nights on a cruise and travel, then there is no need to worry much about it. You can book a cruise package through IRCTC. There are many such packages available on IRCTC in which you will get all the facilities. If you have never travelled on a cruise, then Indian Railways (IRCTC) is providing you with this facility. You can enjoy the cruise at a very low cost.

Varanasi Cruise Packages

You can book the Varanasi cruise package from IRCTC. There is a package named ANTARA CRUISE MYSTICAL VARANASI, which can be booked on Monday and Friday. You can also search this package by name. This package will have a journey of 2 nights and 3 days. Your journey will start from Varanasi and you will spend the night on the cruise here. Bookings are being done for this package from April 25th to 28th, 2025. In which if two people travel together in the deluxe cabin, then the ticket is 50,000 + 5% GST. The ticket for a single passenger in the deluxe cabin is 65,000 + 5% GST. The price of the package is also different according to different cabins. You can book at your convenience by visiting the website.

Odisha Cruise Tour Packages

In this, you will be taken on a cruise tour of Dangmal and Gupti. This cruise tour will start from Gupti in Odisha. This is a cruise package of 2 nights and 3 days. Whose booking can be done on Thursday and Saturday. You can book tickets from April 15th to 28th, 2025. There are also deluxe cabins in this, in which if you book a ticket with two people, then the charge for this is 59,000 + 5% GST. If you want to travel alone in the deluxe cabin, then you will have to pay 87,500 + 5% GST ticket charge. Breakfast and dinner are included in this package. For more information, you can check by visiting the IRCTC website.

Gupti, Dangamal and Hubli Khati Cruise Tour Packages

This cruise package is for 3 nights and 4 days. You can book it between April 21st to 24th, 2025. Tickets are booked every Monday. It has a deluxe cabin facility in which if you book a ticket with two people, you will have to pay Rs 88,500 + 5% GST. At the same time, for a single trip in a deluxe cabin, you will have to pay Rs 1,31,250 + 5% GST.

ALSO READ: Winter adventure enthusiast? Visit Shimla as 104-year-old iconic ice skating rink opens early this year