Winter adventure enthusiast? Visit Shimla as 104-year-old iconic ice skating rink opens early this year

If you are a winter adventure enthusiast then you must pack your bag and travel to Shimla soon as ice skating enthusiasts in Shimla are already celebrating the early start of the skating season at the 104-year-old Shimla Ice Skating Rink, one of Asia's oldest and a historic landmark of Himachal Pradesh. Constructed in 1920, this outdoor rink has long been a wintertime gathering place for kids and visitors, providing a distinctive leisure experience. The rink nevertheless faces difficulties, such as little government funding and limited infrastructure, despite its historical value and allure. This year's favourable weather and bright skies allowed the skating season to start sooner than normal.

Manpreet Singh, Secretary of the Shimla Ice Skating Club, expressed optimism about the season's early start. "It's a matter of great joy that we've been able to kickstart the season earlier than expected. Registrations are gradually increasing as schools are now closing. Our main attractions include the winter carnival and activities at the Gymkhana, scheduled from December 25 to 31," he said.

The winter carnival is a highlight of the season, featuring games and events related to ice skating. While no national events are currently planned, Singh indicated the possibility of organising them in the future. "The ongoing dry weather gives us hope for an extended skating season this year," he said.

Rajat Malhotra, organising secretary of the Shimla Ice Skating Club, elaborated on the challenges in preparing the rink. "The ice is layered and frozen step by step, which took time this year due to ongoing construction in the area. Despite these hurdles, this rink remains special as the oldest open-air ice skating rink in Shimla, where generations have learnt skating," he said.

Malhotra highlighted the rink's historical importance, stating, “While newer rinks have opened in places like Ladakh, Shimla's rink holds a nostalgic charm. Post-December 20, when tourist inflow increases, nearly 80 per cent of visitors make it a point to visit the rink. It is one of Shimla's key attractions.” He also mentioned upcoming trials for ice hockey and the selection of national players for the Khelo India program in January. For many participants, the rink is not just a place to skate but a cornerstone of cherished memories and personal growth.

Aryabhatt, a young skater, said, "I've been skating since I was five. Holidays mean ice skating for us, and even after sessions end, I never feel like leaving. Falling, getting hurt, and getting up again are all part of the fun. This is the only activity we look forward to during our holidays."

Similarly, professional skater and coach Purana Dogra, who has been skating for 20 years, reminisced about her journey. "This rink has given me some of my best memories, from childhood to now. I regularly participate in normal skating, figure skating, and ice hockey here. Ice hockey, being a team sport, has been one of my greatest joys," said Dogra.

The town's winter culture and heritage are symbolised by Shimla's ice skating rink, which serves as more than just a recreational area. Although skaters have been happy with the early start to the season, the rink's survival depends on ongoing sponsorship and infrastructure improvements. It is still hoped that the government and other stakeholders will see the rink's potential and make sure its history lives on for future generations as it prepares for its famous winter carnival and an active season.

