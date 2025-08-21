Planning a Thailand trip in 2025? Tourists may get free domestic flights under new plan Thailand is set to roll out free domestic flights for tourists in 2025. Here’s how the scheme works, which airlines are included, and travel dates.

Thailand attracts a lot of visitors from all around the world, in addition to India. India is among the 93 nations that do not require a visa to enter Thailand, making it one of the easiest destinations for Indians to travel. To make travel even smoother, Thailand has revamped its visa rules, allowing LTR permit holders to maximise their stay in the island country.

Now, Thailand is thinking of doing the same for internal flights.

Sorawong Thienthong, Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports, has suggested allocating 700 million Thai Baht for free domestic travel for foreign visitors. Promoting tourism in the nation could be greatly aided by this action.

Free domestic flights for foreign visitors will be provided by Thailand as part of a 700 million baht project. The goal is to increase tourism outside of Thailand's major cities and draw in 200,000 visitors.

Tickets on participating airlines will be subsidised under the initiative, which will run from August to December 2025, with travel scheduled between September and November. It is anticipated that the program will significantly strengthen the nation's economy. Additionally, the 'Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year' campaign will benefit from it, highlighting Thai heritage and culture. One of the most iconic symbols of this heritage is Wat Pho in Bangkok, a temple recently visited by PM Modi, known for its spiritual significance and main attraction.

It is planned to start with 6 airlines of the country. Which will include Thai Air Asia, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Airways International, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet. Under the scheme, the government will subsidise domestic tickets costing 1,750 Baht for one-way travel and 3,500 Baht for a round trip.

However, the proposal of this scheme will be submitted to the cabinet. After which, this scheme can be implemented.

“The government will support domestic flight tickets priced at 1,750 baht per one-way trip (3,500 baht for round-trips). The initiative aims to attract at least 200,000 foreign tourists, covering destinations across Thailand, with a particular focus on UNESCO-designated cities, popular tourist spots, and key destinations nationwide,” Sorawong said.

Luggage allowance

When international passengers purchase basic airline tickets to Thailand via airline websites, multi-city choices, or online travel agencies, they will receive a 20 kg luggage allowance and two complimentary domestic flight tickets or one-way tickets.

The plan, which was implemented to redirect traffic from big cities to regional destinations, is based on Japan's domestic flight advertising.