Planning a visit to the Statue of Unity to honour Sardar Patel? Timings, tickets, how to reach

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who served as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, was instrumental in uniting over 560 princely states to form the Republic of India post-Independent India. Due to his strong leadership and determination, he was often referred to as "the Iron Man of India." His legacy remains an inspiration for future generations in the area of nation-building and governance. He passed away on December 15, 1950.

On his 75th death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the Iron Man of India for his pivotal role in unifying the nation and laying the foundation of a strong and undivided country.

Sharing a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "My respectful salutations to the Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 75th death anniversary. He dedicated his life to weaving the country into a single thread. The grateful nation can never forget his unparalleled contribution to the creation of an undivided and strong Bharatvarsha."

Now, if you too want to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 75th death anniversary by visiting the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, then you must check the complete guide.

Why the Statue of Unity is worth visiting

At 182 metres, the Statue of Unity is the tallest in the world, but its impact goes far beyond its height. The site beautifully blends history, nature, culture, and modern infrastructure. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a family traveller, or someone looking for a scenic getaway, there’s something here for everyone.

Statue of Unity timings and best time to visit

The Statue of Unity is generally open from morning to evening (8 am to 6 pm), except on Mondays when it remains closed for maintenance. Arriving early in the day is ideal, as it helps you avoid crowds and gives you enough time to explore nearby attractions at a relaxed pace.

What to see inside the Statue of Unity complex

You can see impressive views of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, surrounding hills, and the Narmada River from the observation deck. The elevator ride to the top is definitely worth it! Within the complex, you'll be able to see a museum and exhibition galleries that provide insight into Sardar Patel's life, his role in India's unification, and the engineering miracle that created the statue.

Statue of Unity tickets: Prices and entry options

Tickets: You can buy tickets at the venue or online. The experience you select, basic entrance, express entry, or observation deck, determines the cost.

Basic ticket: This ticket gives you entrance to the museum, memorial garden, and exhibition hall. The starting price is INR 150.

Express Entry: Get priority access to all locations and avoid the lineups.

From 153 meters above the ground, the observation deck offers a broad perspective.

How to reach the Statue of Unity by air, train, and road

By Air: Vadodara Airport is the closest airport. From the airport, you may conveniently catch a bus or taxi.

Vadodara is the closest train station. You may easily catch a bus, a cab, or public transportation from there.

The stunning Statue of Unity is conveniently located along a road. You can drive your own car or use a taxi, or bus.

Visiting the Statue of Unity isn’t just about seeing a record-breaking structure; it’s about understanding India’s history, appreciating thoughtful planning, and spending time in a serene, scenic setting. With a little planning, your trip can be both meaningful and memorable.

