Planning for a trip during summer vacations? 5 best places to visit in North India this July under 10K

Summer vacations are the perfect time to escape the sweltering heat and explore the serene beauty of North India. With a budget of under 10,000 INR, you can experience some of the most picturesque and refreshing destinations. Travelling North India in July can be a refreshing and budget-friendly experience. Pack your bags, and get ready for an unforgettable summer vacation. Here are five best places to visit in North India this July without breaking the bank:

1. Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is a popular hill station known for its cool climate, lush greenery, and adventure activities. From trekking in the mountains to exploring the local markets, Manali offers a blend of natural beauty and cultural experiences.

Must-Do Activities:

Visit the Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley for breathtaking views and adventure sports.

Take a dip in the hot springs at Vashisht Temple.

Explore the quaint villages of Naggar and Old Manali.

Budget Tips: Opt for budget accommodations like hostels or homestays. Use local transport or shared cabs to keep travel costs low.

2. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh, known as the Yoga Capital of the World, offers a tranquil environment along the banks of the Ganges River. It's an ideal destination for those seeking peace, spiritual rejuvenation, and adventure.

Must-Do Activities:

Participate in a yoga or meditation retreat.

Experience river rafting on the Ganges.

Visit the Beatles Ashram and the iconic Laxman Jhula bridge.

Budget Tips: Stay in ashrams or budget hotels. Enjoy affordable local food from roadside eateries and cafes.

3. Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital, with its scenic lakes and lush hills, is a perfect getaway for a peaceful retreat. The cool weather in July makes it a refreshing escape from the summer heat.

Must-Do Activities:

Take a boat ride on Naini Lake.

Enjoy panoramic views from Naina Peak and Snow View Point.

Visit the Nainital Zoo and Eco Cave Gardens.

Budget Tips: Choose budget-friendly lodges or guesthouses. Walk or use cycle rickshaws for local transportation.

4. McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

McLeod Ganj, also known as "Little Lhasa," is home to the Dalai Lama and a significant Tibetan community. The town offers a unique cultural experience combined with natural beauty.

Must-Do Activities:

Explore the Tsuglagkhang Complex and Namgyal Monastery.

Trek to Triund for stunning views of the Dhauladhar range.

Visit the Tibetan Museum and local markets.

Budget Tips: Stay in budget guesthouses or hostels. Enjoy meals at local Tibetan eateries and cafes.

5. Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

Lansdowne is a quaint hill station known for its serene environment and colonial charm. It's less crowded compared to other hill stations, making it a perfect spot for a quiet retreat.

Must-Do Activities:

Visit the War Memorial and St. John’s Church.

Enjoy a peaceful boat ride on Bhulla Tal Lake.

Take a nature walk to Tip-In-Top for panoramic views.

Budget Tips: Opt for budget accommodations like small hotels or campsites. Relish simple, home-cooked meals at local dhabas.

General Tips for Budget Travel

Book in Advance: Secure your accommodation and transportation early for the best rates. Travel Light: Avoid extra baggage fees and the hassle of carrying heavy luggage. Eat Local: Enjoy local cuisines which are often cheaper and more authentic. Use Public Transport: It’s economical and allows you to experience local life. Plan Your Itinerary: Having a planned itinerary helps in avoiding last-minute expenses.

