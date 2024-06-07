Planning for short trip? 5 budget-friendly weekend getaways from Noida under Rs 5000

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 budget-friendly weekend getaways from Noida

Living in Noida, a bustling city near the capital of India, offers ample opportunities for quick escapes to rejuvenate over the weekend. Whether you’re seeking adventure, history, or tranquillity, travelling offers something for everyone. From Rishikesh to Nanital, here are five budget-friendly destinations you can explore without burning a hole in your pocket, each under Rs 5000.

1. Rishikesh

Distance from Noida: 240 km

Highlights: Adventure sports, spirituality, scenic beauty

Budget Tips: Opt for shared cabs or buses to save on travel costs. Stay in ashrams or budget guesthouses which offer affordable accommodation. Enjoy local street food which is both delicious and economical.

Itinerary:

Day 1: Arrive and cheque-in. Visit Laxman Jhula and Ram Jhula. Explore local cafes.

Day 2: Experience white water rafting or bungee jumping. In the evening, attend the Ganga Aarti at Parmarth Niketan.

2. Jaipur

Distance from Noida: 280 km

Highlights: Historical forts, palaces, vibrant markets

Budget Tips: Use state transport buses or carpooling options. Stay in budget hotels or homestays. Dine at local eateries.

Itinerary:

Day 1: Visit Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, and Jantar Mantar. Shop at Johari Bazaar.

Day 2: Explore City Palace and Albert Hall Museum. Enjoy a traditional Rajasthani meal.

3. Lansdowne

Distance from Noida: 250 km

Highlights: Quiet hill station, lush green landscapes

Budget Tips: Travel by bus or shared taxi. Opt for economical guesthouses or campsites. Cook or have simple meals to save money.

Itinerary:

Day 1: Reach Lansdowne, cheque-in, and relax. Visit St. John’s Church and Bhulla Lake.

Day 2: Trek to Tip-in-Top and explore the War Memorial.

4. Agra

Distance from Noida: 200 km

Highlights: Taj Mahal, historical monuments, local crafts

Budget Tips: Travel by train or bus. Look for budget accommodations near the Taj Mahal. Enjoy street food for affordable and tasty meals.

Itinerary:

Day 1: Visit the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. Explore local markets for souvenirs.

Day 2: Explore Fatehpur Sikri or Mehtab Bagh. Relish local sweets like Petha.

5. Nainital

Distance from Noida: 300 km

Highlights: Beautiful lakes, hills, and scenic views

Budget Tips: Use bus services for an economical journey. Book budget hotels or guesthouses. Pack snacks to cut down on food expenses.

Itinerary:

Day 1: Arrive in Nainital, check-in, and explore Naini Lake and Mall Road.

Day 2: Visit Naina Devi Temple, Snow View Point, and Tiffin Top.

Travel Tips to Remember

Advance Booking: Book transport and accommodation in advance to get the best rates.

Public Transport: Utilise buses and trains to cut down on travel costs.

Local Cuisine: Eating at local dhabas or street vendors can save money and offer authentic culinary experiences.

Group Travel: Travelling in groups can help split the costs of accommodation and transportation.

Whether you’re seeking adventure, history, or tranquillity, these destinations offer something for everyone. Enjoy your budget-friendly weekend getaway from Noida!

ALSO READ: What is Sustainable Tourism? 5 ways to be an eco-conscious traveller