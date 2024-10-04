Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives recognised in THIS category by Conde Nast Traveller's Readers' Choice Awards

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has been recognised as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has been adjudged as one of the best resorts in the Indian Ocean by the Conde Nast Traveller's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. This esteemed award, which Kuda Villingili received just three years after the resort's grand opening, highlights the resort's hospitality and service, raising the bar for opulent travel experiences across the globe. It is significant to note that The Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Award is among the most respected in the travel industry.

Here's what Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives's Commercial Director has to say about the recognition

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives's Commercial Director Amjad Thaufeeg expressed his delight at the recognition and said that was their first nomination this year. "We are immensely honoured to have Kuda Villingili recognised as the top 8th among the top 20 Resorts in the Indian Ocean in Conde Nast Traveller's 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards."

"This award is a testament to the commitment of our resort owners to consistently improving the resort's offerings and realising their goal of making Kuda Villingili the premier luxury resort in the Maldives. It also demonstrates how committed our staff is to providing outstanding, individualised service. We are appreciative of Conde Nast Traveller's esteemed recognition as well as the support of our guests and partners," Amjad Thaufeeg added.

About the Award

One of the most prestigious awards in the travel business, the Conde Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Award reflects the genuine voices of knowledgeable, experienced travellers around the world. More than 126,000 readers in the UK cast their ballots this year to choose the best hotels, resorts, and travel spots.

About Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives

Kuda Villingili Resort, which has the biggest pool in the Maldives, is situated in the North Male Atoll and can be reached by speedboat from Velana International Airport in thirty minutes. There are seventy-five villas and residences in the resort, each with a private pool. In addition to three bars and an exclusive whiskey and cigar lounge, it has seven eateries. The resort has a famous pool that is more than 150 meters long, a fun-filled kids club and entertainment centre, and an ideal spa situated on a private island. In addition, there are two floodlit tennis courts, a cutting-edge padel court, a fully furnished gym, a volleyball court, and a futsal ground on the site for sports fans. Numerous water sports are also available, such as fishing, scuba diving, snorkelling, and some of the best surfing in the Maldives, which has easy access to a top-notch surf location.

