Keep the visa hustle at bay by travelling to THESE visa-free countries for an enjoyable vacation

Bhutan- India's neighboring country Bhutan, located in the Eastern Himalayan region, is very beautiful. You do not need a visa to visit Bhutan. Bhutan is known for its magnificent monasteries and enchanting views.

Barbados- Barbados in the Caribbean is no less than a paradise for sun lovers. Its pristine beaches and wonderful local culture attract people. If you go to Barbados, you must visit the historic Bridgetown and its garrison.

Hong Kong- Hong Kong is a special administrative area of ​​China, which is a very bustling city. You can go to Hong Kong without a visa. This city is known for its spectacular skyline and culture. You will have a lot of fun in Hong Kong.

Maldives- The beautiful island of the Indian Ocean, Maldives, is very famous among tourists. Bollywood celebs often come to spend their holidays in Maldives. You can go to Maldives without a visa. Maldives is known for its beautiful overwater bungalows and crystal-clear water. It is one of the best honeymoon destinations.

Mauritius- Mauritius is an island located on the coast of Africa, which is very famous among nature lovers. You can visit Mauritius without visa. You will love the pristine beaches, lagoons and sealife here.