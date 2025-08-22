Khatu Shyam Ji: How to reach temple, best routes, nearest railway station, travel tips and guide Planning a trip to Khatu Shyam Ji Temple in Rajasthan? Discover the best routes, the nearest railway station, travel tips, and a guide to reach this holy shrine with ease.

New Delhi:

Visiting Khatu Shyam Ji Temple in Rajasthan is a dream for many devotees. Known as the Temple of Faith, Love, and Devotion, this sacred shrine attracts thousands of pilgrims each year. If you are planning your journey, here’s a simple, humanised guide to help you reach Khatu Shyam Ji Temple with ease.

Where is the Khatu Shyam Ji Temple Located?

Khatu Shyam Ji Temple is situated in the small town of Khatu in the Sikar district, Rajasthan. It is so close to Delhi that it is accessible for both local visitors and devotees travelling from across India.

Nearest Railway Station to Khatu Shyam Ji Temple

The nearest railway station is Ringas Junction (RGS), located around 17 km from the temple. From Ringas, you can easily hire taxis, auto-rickshaws, or local buses to reach the temple. Ringas is well-connected to major cities like Jaipur, Delhi, Bikaner, and Jodhpur.

How to Reach Khatu Shyam Ji Temple by Road

Khatu has good road connectivity. Here are the common routes:

From Jaipur (80 km): Take the Jaipur–Sikar Road via Ringas. It takes about 2 hours by car or bus.

From Delhi (266 km): You can drive via NH48 and NH11; the journey takes around 5–6 hours.

From Agra (280 km): The trip via Bharatpur and Jaipur takes about 6 hours.

State-run buses and private Volvo services also operate regularly to Ringas and Khatu, making it a convenient option for budget travellers.

How to Reach by Air

The nearest airport is Jaipur International Airport, approximately 95 km from Khatu. From there, taxis and buses are available to reach the temple town.

Best Time to Visit Khatu Shyam Ji Temple

The temple is open year-round, but the Phalgun Mela (February–March) is the grandest occasion when devotees from all over the country gather here. For a peaceful visit, weekdays and early mornings are the best times.

Hotels and accommodation in Khatu Shyam

After visiting Khatu Shyam Maharaj Ji, you can return to Jaipur if you wish. If you want to stay there, then there is no need to worry. There are many good Dharamshalas to stay in Khatu Shyam. Apart from this, you will easily find many private hotels for up to 1 thousand rupees. There are also many restaurants here for eating and drinking at affordable prices.

Khatu Shyam Temple Guidelines

You must buy a ticket to visit the Khatu Shyam Ji temple. If you go without a ticket, you will not get a chance to visit the temple from the inside. Devotees under the age of 18 are not registered for Khatu Shyam Darshan. It is forbidden to carry anything inside the temple except Prasad, so leave your luggage in the hotel or car.

ALSO READ: IRCTC Vaishno Devi tour package starts at Rs 6,990, check full itinerary