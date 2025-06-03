IRCTC Vaishno Devi tour package starts at Rs 6,990, check full itinerary Vaishno Devi may be visited for only 6,990 rupees. The duration of this excursion is four days and three nights. After visiting Mata Rani in Katra, this journey returns to Delhi. It begins in Delhi.

New Delhi:

If you intend to visit Vaishno Devi, then this article is for you. A fantastic and reasonably priced trip package has been provided to you by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). This IRCTC special package allows you to visit Mata Rani for just Rs 6,990. This package departs Delhi daily and lasts for four days and three nights. You must first register online at www.maavaishnodevi.org if you too wish to reserve this tour package. Following this, reservations can be made on the IRCTC website.

The devotees' trip begins at 8:40 p.m. at the New Delhi Railway Station with train number 12425 Rajdhani Express. The passengers travel by train overnight and arrive in Jammu the next morning. They arrive in Jammu early the following day, after which they must go to Katra. A non-AC train will transport the passengers to Katra once they arrive at Jammu station at 5 a.m. The travel slip will be picked up at Saraswati Dham en route. They will be dropped off at Banganga following hotel check-in and breakfast. Devotees will walk there to visit the mother. Dinner and overnight accommodations are set up at the hotel following the darshan.

On the third day, you will get some free time after breakfast. You will check out at noon and leave for Jammu after lunch. On the way, you will be taken to visit Kand Kandoli Temple, Raghunath Temple, and Baghe Bahu Garden. After reaching Jammu Railway Station at 6:30 pm, you will return to Delhi by train number 12426 at 9:25 pm. The journey will end by reaching New Delhi Railway Station at 5:55 am on the fourth day.

Key features of the Vaishno Devi package

Train journey: 3AC class from New Delhi to Jammu

Hotel: Taj Vivanta or an equivalent hotel in Katra

Meals: APAI plan (includes breakfast, lunch and dinner)

Daily Departure: This package is available daily

Group Capacity: Up to 12 passengers

IRCTC Vaishno Devi Tour Package Fare (Sunday to Thursday)

Single occupancy: Rs 10,770

Double occupancy: Rs 8,100

Triple occupancy: Rs 6,990

Child (5-11 years, including bed): Rs 6,320

Child (5-11 years, without bed): Rs 5,255

RT-PCR negative report required

The passengers must register online at maavaishnodevi.org. Everyone will have to carry the COVID-19 vaccination certificate or an RT-PCR negative report within 72 hours. IRCTC will not be responsible for any delay or interruption in the darshan.

ALSO READ: Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2025: Know how to reach, nearby attractions and more