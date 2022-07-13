Kerala trip for the calling? Here are top 5 destination spots in 'God's own country'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KERALA_EXPLORERS Image representing a picturesque location in Kerala

Kerala has been named in TIME magazine’s list of the world’s greatest places of 2022. The list included 50 extraordinary locations to explore and Kerala found a spot in it. In a profile, TIME said that in the southwest coast of India, "Kerala is one of India’s most beautiful states. With spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples, and palaces, it’s known as “God’s own country” for good reason.”

Kerala has been a very popular tourist destination for Indians and foreign travelers. Let's take a look at 5 popular destinations in the state that will make one's travel the memory of a lifetime.

Kuruvadweep in Wayanad

Kuruvadweep or Kuruva Island comprises a cluster of islets over the middle of Kabini River in Wayanad that is popular for the boat rides it offers on specially crafted bamboo rafts. Nature lovers throng this remote destination in large numbers. Trekking enthusiasts will find some of the most beautiful and natural trails here. Massive trees situated next to the river are perfect picnic spots. The surrounding streams are ideal for a boat ride or rafting while enjoying the enchanting beauty of the island.

Silent Valley National Park in Palakkad

Located in the Northeast corner of Palakkad district, Silent Valley was named a National Park in 1984. From tigers, leopards, elephants, snakes, Lion-Tailed Macaques and Malabar Giant Squirrels to moths, bugs and toads, the diversity in fauna is breathtaking. Along with them, one can view over 1,000 species of flowering plants and another 110 species of orchids that enchant all who see them. It offers interesting trekking and camping packages.

Read: World's longest river voyage: An epic 51-day cruise from Kashi to Dibrugarh | DETAILS

Gavi

It is a leading eco-tourism centres and one of the must-see places in India. Gavi, located in Pathanamthitta district offers its visitors activities like trekking, wildlife watching, outdoor camping in specially built tents and night safaris. The place is rich in flora and fauna. There are hills and valleys, tropical forests, sprawling grasslands, sholas, cascading waterfalls and cardamom plantations. Endangered species including the Nilgiri Tahr and Lion-Tailed Macaque are often sighted at the outskirts of Gavi.

Beypore in Kozhikode

Beypore is popular as a shipping port. Diverse water sports and entertainment events like kayaking, canoeing, water polo, parasailing, speed boat racing, water skiing, powerboat racing, yacht racing, wooden log racing and timber rafting etc can be enjoyed here. The Kadalundi Bird Sanctuary is also nearby and is a popular spot for migratory birds.

Read: Cannes travel guide: Enjoy a relaxed vacation by the French Riviera, know tourist attractions, cost

Alappuzha

Referred to as the Venice of the East, Alappuzha has always enjoyed an important place in the maritime history of Kerala. Today, it is famous for its boat races, backwater holidays, beaches and marine products. Another delightful experience while in Alappuzha is the houseboat cruise. They come equipped with all the comforts of a good hotel room including furnished bedrooms, modern toilets, cozy living rooms, a kitchen and even a balcony for angling. An uninterrupted view of life in the backwaters can be enjoyed while staying in a houseboat.

(With inputs from www.keralatourism.org)