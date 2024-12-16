Indians can travel to Russia visa-free starting in 2025: Know best places to visit and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Indians can travel to Russia visa-free starting in 2025.

After Thailand, Russia has prepared to give a big gift to Indians on the New Year. Indians may soon achieve visa-free entry into Russia. This announcement is likely to be made in 2025. Earlier in June, reports emerged that Russia and India discussed a bilateral agreement to ease visa restrictions for each other to implement visa-free group tourist exchanges.

From August 2023, Indians are eligible for e-visas to travel to Russia, which takes about four days to process. India also ranked among the top five countries in terms of the number of e-visas issued last year, with 9,500 e-visas granted to Indian travellers, reports the Indian Express.

Visa is currently required to travel to Russia

Currently, Indian citizens are required to obtain a visa issued by the Russian Embassy/Consulate to enter, stay and exit Russia. The process of obtaining the document was very lengthy. Most Indian tourists visit Russia for business or official purposes. A record 60,000 Indians visited Moscow in 2023, up 26 per cent compared to 2022.

Visa-free for travellers from China and Iran

The report said that earlier this year, India was ranked third among non-CIS countries for business tourism, with nearly 1,700 e-visas issued in the first quarter of 2024. Russia currently allows visa-free entry to travellers from China and Iran under its visa-free tourist exchange programme. The initiative has proved successful for Moscow, which hopes to do the same with India.

Visa-free travel for Indians to 62 countries

Currently, India enjoys the privilege of visa-free travel to 62 countries. Ranked 82nd in the Henley Passport Index 2024, Indian passport holders can travel without a visa to popular tourist destinations like Indonesia, Maldives and Thailand.

Here are the 5 best places to visit in Russia:

Russia is a vast country that is full of history, scenic landscapes, and vibrant cities. There are so many places to choose from when deciding which place to visit. However, there are five places that stand out in Russia as must-see destinations.

First on the list is Moscow, the country's bustling capital, known for its iconic Red Square, the majestic Kremlin, and world-renowned museums such as the Tretyakov Gallery. Next is St. Petersburg, with its grand imperial palaces, picturesque canals, and lively cultural scene. Nature lovers must visit Lake Baikal, the world's deepest lake and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Finally, the Golden Ring - a chain of ancient cities just outside of Moscow - gives an insight into traditional Russian architecture and culture. And lastly, the stunning Caucasus Mountains in southern Russia provide breathtaking landscapes and unique cultural experiences.

These five places offer a diverse and unforgettable glimpse into the beauty and history of Russia.

