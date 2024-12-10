Good news for Indian passport holders: Now you can travel to 124 countries without visa | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representatieve image

Visa-free travel for Indians: Good news for Indian passport holders! The popularity of the Indian passport is steadily rising. If you hold an Indian passport, you can now travel to 124 countries without much hassle. These countries offer simplified visa processes, including e-visa, visa-free, or visa-on-arrival facilities, allowing you to obtain entry permits quickly and conveniently on arrival. You will not have to work hard to get a visa to visit these countries. Let's explore to make these destinations your Christmas and New Year gateways.

Benefit of simplified visa process

The simplified visa process eliminates the need for repeated visits to visa centers. For countries offering a visa-on-arrival facility, travelers can obtain their visas upon reaching their destination. Additionally, traveling to visa-free countries saves visa fees, making international trips more affordable. The ease of the process and reduced costs make traveling abroad both convenient and economical.

58 countries offer e-visa facility

Indian passport holders can avail an e-visa facility when traveling to the following countries: Albania, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chile, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Georgia, Guinea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malawi, Malaysia, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, New Zealand, Oman, Philippines, Republic of Guinea, Russia, Sao Tome and Principe, Singapore, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, UAE, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Zambia.

These 26 countries started visa-free facility

Thailand, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, Malaysia, Kenya, Iran, Angola, Barbados, Dominica, El Salvador, Fiji, Gambia, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Macau, Micronesia, Palestinian Territory, St. Kitts and Nevis, Senegal, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Seychelles and Serbia provides visa-free facility to Indian passport holders.

Visa on arrival facility in these 40 countries

Qatar, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Saint Denis (Reunion Island), Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Tanzania, Thailand, Zimbabwe, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahrain, Barbados, Burundi, Central African Republic, Kobe, Verde, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Fiji, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Bissau, Haiti, Indonesia, Iran, Jamaica, Jordan, Laos, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nigeria and Oman.

Also Read: Pataudi Palace to Neemrana: Beautiful places that are few hours away from Delhi-NCR

Also Read: Bengaluru shopping destinations: Top 5 budget-friendly places to explore when in the city