Pataudi Palace to Neemrana: Beautiful places that are few hours away from Delhi-NCR

The harsh winter has started in December. People enjoy travelling in this month. If you are planning to visit a place where you can return in a day, then we have brought some great options for you. You can visit these places adjacent to Delhi. You can reach here in just an hour. So, let us know which places you should visit.

Visit these places near Delhi:

Pataudi Palace: It is also known as Ibrahim Kothi, and belongs to the Pataudi royal family. It was built in 1935 by Nawab Ibrahim Ali Khan. A renowned architect Robert Tor Russell was appointed to design this palace. The entire property is spread over an area of ​​25 acres and has beautiful gardens, lawns and fountains that add to the beauty of the stunning palace.

Neemrana: At a distance of 80 km from Delhi, Neemrana Fort Palace is very popular among the people. It is located on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Alwar. Built-in 1464 AD, Neemrana Fort Palace is a palace from where Rajput Maharaja Prithvi Raj Chauhan III ruled. Neemrana Fort has now been converted into one of the oldest heritage luxury hotels in Rajasthan.

Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary: Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary is also a beautiful place to visit on the weekend. Especially, it is a must-visit during winter. It is home to innumerable migratory birds. It is located at a distance of 40 km from Dhaula-Kuan in Delhi on the Gurgaon-Farukh Nagar Road. There are about 250 species of birds here during peak seasons like September. During winter, one can witness a wonderful panoramic view of various species of birds.

Garhmukteshwar: About 110 km from Delhi, Garhmukteshwar used to be a part of Hastinapur. The town is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Ganga, with four temples dedicated to her including the Mukteshwar Mahadev temple. The area is also famous for dolphin sightings.

