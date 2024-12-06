Bengaluru shopping destinations: Top 5 budget-friendly places to explore when in the city

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 budget-friendly places to shop in Bengaluru.

There are many malls in big cities, but they cannot give you the fun of the usual markets. Just as you can shop from common markets at affordable prices, it is difficult to do so from malls. Now talking about Bangalore, let us tell you that there are many malls here too, but the old and cheap markets here are unmatched. If you ever plan a trip to Bangalore, then you can include these markets in your list and can buy a lot of good things, goods, decorative items, sarees etc. from there. So let's know about the wonderful budget-friendly markets of Bangalore.

Commercial Street, Bangalore

Popularly known as 'Com Street', it is one of the favourite spots for street shopping in Bangalore. Commercial Street is where you will find everything from embroidered bridal blouses, gowns and dress materials to stylish western wear, jewellery, books and shoes on the adjoining Shoe Lane. There are also many small malls located in this area where you can do great shopping for cosmetics and furnishings. Get yourself some jeans from the popular Vashi Jeans House located here. It is a mini Sarojini Nagar market in Delhi.

Location: Smuggler Town, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

Jayanagar Fourth Block, Bangalore

Do you want to change your wardrobe without spending a lot of money? Then Jayanagar Fourth Block Market is the best place for you. It is especially good for those who want to buy clothes at good and reasonable prices. One of the oldest markets in Bangalore, Jayanagar's Fourth Block Market has a huge collection of readymade garments and shoes. Apart from this, it is also a good place for funky jewellery, artwork, spices and pottery.

Location: 4th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Timings- 10 am to 8.30 pm

Chickpet Market, Bangalore

This is a 400-year-old market and is still one of the best and most popular places for street shopping in Bangalore. This market is famous for its vast collection of sarees, you will find Kanjeevaram, Mysore silk, Banarasi, Tussar and even breezy crepes and chiffon sarees here. It is also one of the best places to buy pre-stitched Anarkalis, designer lehengas and good dress materials.

Location: Chickpet, Bengaluru

Timings- 10 am to 9 pm

Avenue Road, Bangalore

So far we have talked about clothes, jewellery, shoes, furnishings, home decor etc., but there is a market for bookworms in Bangalore too. An endless number of books can be found in the roadside bookshops and small and big stalls. You can find almost every kind of fiction or non-fiction book here. Avenue Street has books of different genres and languages ​​to please the bookworms and you can spend the whole day here. Apart from this, rare and old books will also be available at some places here, you just have to work a little hard to find them.

Location: Avenue Street, Bengaluru

Timings- 9 am to 10 pm

Shivaji Nagar, Bangalore

Shivajinagar is the best and most popular cane market. Here you can buy cane furniture, household items and home decor pieces. Apart from this, you can go to OPH Road for all kinds of apparel and household items. You can find beautiful Kolhapuri shoes at Shoe Lane and antique porcelain, jewellery and furniture at Gujari Market (Gujari means scrap in the Kannada language) near the Taj Hotel. If you want to bargain, the best time to visit the market is in the morning.

Location: Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

Timings- 7 am ​​to 9 pm

Apart from this, there are many markets in Bangalore where you can shop for cheap things.

