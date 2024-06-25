Considering a trip to Europe? Find out why Georgia should be your top choice instead of Schengen countries

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Georgia should be your top choice instead of Schengen countries.

Georgia, a country located at the intersection of Europe and Asia, has been gaining popularity among Indian travellers as an alternative to the Schengen countries. With its rich culture, stunning landscapes, delicious food, and welcoming people, it's no surprise that Georgia has become a top choice for Indian tourists. But what exactly makes it the best Schengen alternative for Indian travellers? Let's find out.

Visa requirements

One of the main reasons why Georgia is a popular choice among Indian travellers is its visa requirements. Unlike most Schengen countries, Indian citizens can enter Georgia with an e-visa. This saves both time and money as there is no need to go through the lengthy and expensive visa application process. The only requirement is a valid passport with at least six months of remaining validity. Despite its seeming simplicity, the e-visa application process is time-consuming because there are often mistakes made during the payment gateway phase. Considering the high rejection rate of 72%, applicants must allow enough time for visa processing after completing the initial application obstacle. In most cases, applicants hear back within five working days, and if they are rejected, they can start over with a fresh application within 10 days.

Affordable travel

Travelling to Europe can be expensive for Indian tourists, especially considering the high exchange rates and cost of living. On the other hand, Georgia offers affordable travel options without compromising on the experience. From budget-friendly accommodations to cheap transportation and food, you can easily explore this beautiful country without breaking the bank.

Diverse landscapes

Despite being a relatively small country, Georgia boasts a diverse landscape that caters to all kinds of travellers. The capital city of Tbilisi is a blend of modern and traditional architecture with its cobblestone streets, old churches, and colourful markets. For nature lovers, there are stunning mountain ranges, lush green valleys, and picturesque lakes waiting to be explored. You can also visit the Black Sea coast for some sun and sand or head to the wine region of Kakheti to indulge in some delicious wine tasting.

Rich culture and history

Georgia has a long and fascinating history dating back thousands of years. The country has been influenced by various cultures such as Greek, Persian, Arab, and Russian, making it a melting pot of traditions and customs. You can witness the country's history through its ancient churches, monasteries, and fortresses. The locals are proud of their heritage and are more than willing to share their knowledge and stories with tourists.

Delicious food

Georgian cuisine is a unique blend of Eastern European and Middle Eastern flavours. From their famous dumplings called khinkali to the mouth-watering cheese-filled bread, khachapuri, you'll be in for a treat with every meal. The country is also known for its wine production, so make sure to try some of their local varieties. The best part? The food is affordable, so you can indulge in a wide variety of dishes without worrying about your budget.

