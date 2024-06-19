Taiwan mulls visa-on-arrival for Indian travellers; 5 must-visit places in the Republic of China

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 must-visit places in the Republic of China

In a promising development for Indian travellers, Taiwan is actively considering the implementation of visa-on-arrival (VoA) for Indian citizens. This potential move comes amidst efforts to enhance bilateral relations and promote Taiwan as a top destination for Indian tourists. Deputy Foreign Minister of Taiwan, Tien Chung-kwang expressed this intention, highlighting India's significant outbound travel and the potential benefits of easing visa procedures.

Currently, Indians require a visa application process before visiting Taiwan. If the visa-on-arrival system is implemented, it would simplify entry procedures, potentially leading to a surge in Indian tourists eager to explore the island nation's captivating blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and technological prowess.

While the official announcement is pending, here's a glimpse into what awaits Indian visitors in Taiwan:

Taipei 101

Dominating Taipei's skyline, Taipei 101 is an iconic landmark and one of the tallest buildings globally. Visitors can ascend to the observation decks on the 89th and 91st floors for breathtaking panoramic views of the city and beyond. The design, influenced by traditional Chinese architecture and modern engineering, makes Taipei 101 a symbol of Taiwan's blend of tradition and innovation.

Sun Moon Lake

Nestled in the central mountains of Taiwan, Sun Moon Lake is celebrated for its serene beauty and cultural significance. Surrounded by misty peaks and lush forests, the lake derives its name from its shape, which resembles the sun on one side and the moon on the other. Visitors can take boat cruises, cycle along the lakeside trails, or visit temples like the Wenwu Temple to experience the spiritual aura of this picturesque destination.

Taroko National Park

Located in eastern Taiwan, Taroko National Park is renowned for its marble-walled canyons, lush forests, and rushing rivers. The Taroko Gorge, carved by the Liwu River, offers stunning vistas at every turn, with hiking trails leading to temples, waterfalls like the Baiyang Waterfall Trail, and the dramatic Eternal Spring Shrine. Nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers will find endless opportunities for exploration and photography.

Shilin Night Market

One of Taipei's largest and most famous night markets, Shilin Night Market is a culinary haven where visitors can savour a variety of Taiwanese street foods. From stinky tofu to oyster omelettes and freshly grilled squid, the market buzzes with energy and flavours that tantalize the senses.

Rainbow Village

Located in Taichung, Rainbow Village is a vibrant community adorned with colourful murals painted by the elderly resident, Huang Yung-Fu. Originally slated for demolition, Huang's artwork transformed the village into a popular tourist attraction, showcasing his whimsical paintings and preserving a piece of Taiwan's artistic heritage.

