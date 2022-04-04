Planning to visit Ladakh this summer? Here's complete travel guide for you

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Complete travel guide to visit Ladakh this summer

Ladakh, with its breathtakingly beautiful gompas and spectacular landscapes, is a place that leaves one amazed after visiting. The Union Territory has featured in many films and web shows, leaving the audience eager to visit this place. The pictures and videos have been proof that the place offers solace in abundance. Surrounded by the Himalayas in the south and the Karakoram hills in the north, Ladakh is sure to take you closer to nature with its breathtaking beauty.

If you are planning to spend the summer holidays in Ladakh, then here is the complete travel guide for you--.

You can plan to visit Ladakh during both summer and winter time as both the seasons have their own fascinating significance. However, the summer months are considered the best for exploring this place, which is why you might find the popular places to visit crowded. During this time, the frozen lake begins to melt, and the temperature is so pleasant that it is a pleasure to drive and explore the nearby places. From April to October, Ladakh attracts tourists from all over the world.

What is the temperature and weather in Ladakh?

During the months of March to June, the temperature remains around 20 to 30 degrees. It feels pleasant and comfortable and serves as the perfect time when you can enjoy your vacation comfortably. The winters are very cold and not everyone can deal with the harsh weather. In winters, the temperature can plummet to lesser than -30 degree Celsius at night.

Festivals in Ladakh

In the summer season, there are many colorful festivals like Hemis Festival, Yurukabagyat and Sakadawa, which attract tourists from far and away. If you wish to see these festivals also, then plan your vacation accordingly

Hemis Festival 2022: 4 - 16 July

Lhabab Duchen Festival - 27 October

Chinese Laba Festival - 30 December

Tips for Ladakh Vacation

Do not forget to protect yourself from direct sunlight by applying sunscreen during this vacation, as the atmosphere during this time can tan your skin harshly. If you are visiting this place during the beginning of the summer season, you still need to pack some warm clothes as the nights can get a bit cold.

Best places to visit

Ladakh has a whole range of delightful places to visit. You can also choose to visit several monasteries, the most famous of which are the Alchi, Hemis and Spituk monasteries. Other must-see places include Magnetic Hill, Shanti Stupa, Gurdwara Patta Sahib, Leh Market and War Museum. Kargil, also known as the entry gate of Ladakh, is full of ancient monasteries and beautiful places to visit. You can visit these places while going to Kashmir via Kargil.

Which route will be the fittest to visit Ladakh

If you are going to Ladakh by-road during this time, then you can consider going from Kashmir via Kargil. This road is open from the beginning of June to the month of November. Also, the Manali-Leh route is also a long route which opens in June and remains open till early October.