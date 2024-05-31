Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Cinema Lovers Day 2024: Recreate your favourite scenes by visiting these iconic Bollywood locations

Cinema Lovers Day is a celebration of Indian movies and the art that goes behind them. From the vibrant colours, outfits and gorgeous backdrops behind your favourite actors, each detail enhances the movie-watching experience. If you are somebody who is always on the hunt for the next place to travel, take inspiration from some of Bollywood's finest films and embark on a journey to recreate and experience the magic of Indian cinema.

Manali

One of Bollywood’s favourite destinations, Manali is home to many classics such as ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Jab We Met’. The hill station’s scenic snow-capped mountains, clear skies and the air of romance. The gorgeous landscape of Manali captures hearts and is a perfect destination to recreate romantic scenes such as Aditya and Geet’s drive in ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’ at Rohtang Pass or a coming-of-age trip like Naina’s.

Manali - Jab We Met

Kashmir

Another Bollywood staple, Kashmir is home to some of the most romantic and artistic shots in cinema history such as ‘Ishq Wala Love’ from the Karan Johar favourite ‘Student of the Year’ and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Highway’. Not only does it feature the best of romance, but also features some of the most controversial yet critically acclaimed films such as ‘Haider’ and ‘Rockstar’. If you are a true lover of Indian cinema, this is a must-visit place on your list! Stay warm as you revel in winter romance and drama during your stay.

Student of the Year - Kashmir

Ladakh

Ladakh’s Pangong Lake might bring nostalgia for the 2000s folk. This is where the legendary Kareena Kapoor's proposal from ‘3 Idiots’ takes place in yet another cult coming-of-age film. Ladakh’s pure white landscape, scenic hill station views and tourist culture have attracted some of the country's best filmmakers to bring their artistic vision to life. Having been a staple in Shahrukh Khan’s filmography, die-hard fans can recognise the views of Ladakh from his films ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and ‘Dil Se’.

3 Idiots- Ladakh

Darjeeling

If Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz’s on-screen romance in ‘Barfi’ wasn’t enough motivation, Darjeeling has been the backdrop to some of the most stunning on-screen stories. ‘Parineeta’ actor Saif Ali Khan and his mother, Sharmila Tagore’s ‘Aradhana’ are both set in this city of calm allure, greenery and the sweetest tea. Known for its simplicity and subtlety, Darjeeling has a way of making a woman want to adorn a sari and ride the Darjeeling toy train for a romance between the heart and the soul!

Parineeta and Aradhana- Darjeeling

Mumbai

The list would be incomplete without the birthplace of Bollywood. From the legendary late Irfan Khan’s ‘Lunchbox’, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Wake Up Sid’ to Aamir Khan’s ‘Talaash’, Mumbai’s Marine Drive and the overall landscape of the city is home to films of all genres. Take a stroll through Marine Drive or explore the bustling city, anywhere you go is surely going to remind you of a movie you have seen before. You could also explore exhibitions and museums which capture the history of Indian cinema to enrich yourself.

Wake Up Sid - Mumbai

Immerse yourself in cinema and travel as you embark on the cinephile’s journey this Cinema Lovers Day.

