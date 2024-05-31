Valley of Flowers set to welcome visitors from June 1: Check how to reach and more details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL take a trek to Uttarakhand's Valley of Flowers to connect with nature on June 1st

For those looking for something adventurous and exciting to do this month, the Valley of Flowers trek in Uttarakhand, has announced its dates for 2024. Opening on June 1st, adventure and nature lovers can explore the valley and trek along one of the most beautiful and scenic routes. The UNESCO World Heritage site, located in Uttrakhand is a celebration of the country’s beautiful flora and fauna as more than 200 species come together to greet you on this nature retreat.

What is the ‘Valley of Flowers’ Trek?

The Valley of Flowers spans across three days and is a 17-km trek through nature’s paradise. The starting points are situated in Govindghat or Pulna village and the trek route is filled with beautiful skies and clean air. Additionally, the monsoon season allows the Valley of Flowers trek to extend till November, allowing nature lovers and flower enthusiasts to enjoy the various species of potentilla, wild rose, and primrose, marking itself as the perfect introduction to spring.

Where is it?

Located in the Chamoli district, the Valley of Flowers National Park is an 87 sq km retreat of flowers and falls under the larger Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve and National Park. According to old stories, it is said to be discovered in 1831 by three British mountaineers and years later became a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its beauty and preservation of the natural flora species.

How to reach there

To reach here, one can take a flight to the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun or take a train through Rishikesh railway station. Additionally, it is also possible to drive or take a cab and make a two-way stop. From Delhi to Dehradun, it can take approximately 5-8 hours and an additional 8 hours maximum to reach Govindghat.

Plan your trip to the Valley of Flowers to observe a total of 300 species of flowers and marvel at nature’s gift. You may also catch glimpses of the gorgeous mountain peaks and sight wildlife such as the flying squirrel, red fox, lime butterfly and more.

ALSO READ: Munnar to Dras: 5 Indian destinations that provide a wintry feel even in summer