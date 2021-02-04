Visiting Philadelphia? Here's how you can enjoy a luxurious stay

Image Source : PR FETCHED Pamper yourself while visiting Philadelphia by adding these hotels, restaurants, shops, and experiences to your itinerary.

Pamper yourself while visiting Philadelphia by adding these hotels, restaurants, shops, and experiences to your itinerary.

Stay

Stay in style (and in the sky) at the stunning Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, which occupies the top 13 floors of the 60-story Comcast Technology Center in the heart of downtown Philadelphia. You’ll step off of the elevator into a reflective 60th floor lobby with unparalleled views of the city below. When not resting in your room equipped with modern amenities, rejuvenate at the spa, fitness center, boutique hair salon and nail bar, and the 57th floor infinity pool. Both the hotel and its spa program recently received Forbes’ prestigious Five-Star rating.

The Rittenhouse Hotel, which is found along the western edge of the charming Rittenhouse Square, was named one of the best hotels in the world in 2020 by Condé Nast Traveler readers. The ranking is with good reason, as the hotel is home to 116 stylish, sophisticated and spacious rooms and suites and a number of other amenities such as The Rittenhouse Spa and Club, four fine dining venues, and an atrium pool. A luxury Jaguar driver service is also offered by The Rittenhouse, though you’re only a short walk from some of the sought-after shopping and dining experiences in Philadelphia.

Other luxurious experiences await at the Pantheon-esque Ritz Carlton Philadelphia along Broad Street, or at one of AKA’s two Philadelphia locations: Rittenhouse and University City. Philadelphia’s hotel scene continues to expand, with new hotel options preparing to open throughout the city.

Shop

Home to tax-free shopping on clothes and shoes and an impressive collection of independently-owned boutiques and national retailers, it’s wise to leave a little extra room in your suitcase when traveling to Philadelphia.

Family-owned Boyds Philadelphia specializes in luxury and contemporary clothing for men and women and is located nearby other popular shopping destinations near Rittenhouse Square. A complimentary personal shopper is available either in-store or online to ensure you find just the style you’re looking for. Recognized as a style leader by Harper’s Bazaar and Lucky Magazine, Joan Shepp offers some of the finest designer women’s clothing, shoes and handbags with a carefully curated selection of innovative styles.

Their knowledgeable stylists will help you navigate the fashion-forward collections and assemble your preferred look. Macy’s Philadelphia location is found within the historic and elegant Wanamaker Building next to City Hall and offers three floors worth of shopping departments, including the latest in men’s, women’s and children’s fashion. Schedule an appointment with a personal stylist for a truly bespoke shopping experience.

To accomplish a wide range of shopping at a single destination, consider one of the area’s shopping centers, including the new Fashion District Philadelphia that spans three city blocks on the eastern side of downtown Philadelphia. The King of Prussia Mall is not to be missed and just a short drive away near Valley Forge. The mall is home to an impressive lineup of over 450 stores including luxury international brands such as Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Gucci. For more shopping tips, click here.

Explore

For intimate experiences at some of the city’s top attractions, consider booking a private tour. Browse one of the world’s finest collections of art at The Barnes Foundation, which offers private, docent-led tours of the collection an hour before opening to the public. The Museum of the American Revolution, Eastern State Penitentiary, and Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens are just a few of the other attractions offering private experiences.

Philadelphia Hospitality serves as your private, all-access pass to Philadelphia’s top attractions, museums, and historical sites, with bespoke itineraries under your full control, able to be customized to match your interest and length of stay. Their team will also assist in booking your accommodations, make restaurant reservations, and arrange for transportation to and from each site.

Dine

Any luxurious stay should have a menu to match, and Philadelphia’s celebrated food scene is up to the task. Consider dining at the acclaimed Zahav, named Outstanding Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation in 2019. There, James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Solomonov’s Israeli-inspired dishes are sure to wow with an assortment of small plates, grilled vegetables and meats, and freshly whipped hummus served alongside house baked luffa bread. Those looking to secure a table here should consider booking a reservation several months in advance.

More gourmet meals await at the aforementioned Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, where another James Beard Award-winning chef, Greg Vernick, occupies the ground floor with Vernick Fish — a contemporary spin on a traditional American oyster bar. Squid ink cavatelli with lump crab, scallops a la plancha, and a grilled black sea bass with mushroom “ramen” broth are just a few of the standouts on the menu, which also includes fresh east coast oysters, roasted vegetables, and a generous selection of wines and cocktails.

On the 59th floor, Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten pairs his inventive dishes with unforgettable vistas and exceptional service at Jean-Georges Philadelphia. Signature dishes include the yellowfin tuna noodles, egg toast and caviar, and parmesan crusted chicken. Not to be overlooked is the accompanying JG SkyHigh lounge on the 60th floor, which offers all day dining and is a can’t-miss destination for cocktail hour.

For other fine dining experiences, consider James Beard Award-winning chef Marc Vetri’s Vetri Cucina in Washington Square West, chef Eli Kulp’s Fork Restaurant in Old City, or Starr Restaurant Group’s Parc in Rittenhouse Square.

Consult the Official Philadelphia Visitors Guide for additional destination information and inspiration — available for free online or at local hotels, the Independence Visitor Center, 30th Street Station, or PHL International Airport.