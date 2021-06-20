Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH International Yoga Day 2021: 7 unique yoga spots in the beach city Santa Monica

Santa Monica is known for its beautiful beaches and iconic pier, but that’s not all it has to offer. With Santa Monica’s zeal for health and its “good vibes only” attitude, it’s no wonder the beach city is home to some of the most unique yoga spots. Whether you’re looking for a yoga studio with music sounding through the speakers like a dance party or one with a more serene, calming atmosphere, here are seven yoga spots you need to check out. There is nothing better than feeling rejuvenated after a great yoga session, so get your “om” on and try out these yoga spots!

YOGA ON THE BEACH

The city’s 5.5km long coastline also offers plenty of space for some mindfulness with yoga on the beach that defines the true “LA experience”! If you enjoy moving your body, being on the beach, and breathing in the fresh air - Beach Yoga SoCal is the studio for you! Beach Yoga SoCal hosts classes next to Lifeguard Tower 26 every day of the week. From the standard 60-minute beach yoga session to a weekend 75-minute class to sunset yoga, there’s something for everyone here. On Mondays, the 5:30 class is free. So escape from your day and experience a yoga retreat right in your backyard. Walk away feeling rejuvenated and fulfilled. Feel the sand in your toes, listen to the sound of the ocean, see the sun shining and do some Yoga while you’re at it! Bring your towel, sunglasses, sunscreen and a friend to join anytime. Namaste!

YOGA HOP

Music fans will love Yoga Hop, where hip hop, rock and pop are blasted from speakers to create a high-energy experience. The blend of Eastern and Western yoga feels like a dance party and satisfies students in need of both a good workout and a spiritual experience. The studio is divided into two rooms, East Coast and West Side and the instructor teaches on a microphone. Matthew Reyes’s classes are particularly popular, so reserve your spot in advance.

YOGAWORKS

In 1987, three yoga devotees came together to open the first Yogaworks studio on Montana Avenue to share what they had learned as students. Today, there are more than 60 locations across the country, including a second in Santa Monica on Main Street, where teacher Vinnie Marino—whose classes are walk-in only—is considered a legend. In addition to their regular slate of classes, Yogaworks offers specialty programs for beginners, children, athletes, seniors and people in need of rehabilitation.

THE YOGA COLLECTIVE

The Yoga Collective, sister to their nearby Venice location, specializes in heated (85-90 degrees) vinyasa flow and power yoga classes infused with music and high vibes. Accessible for all levels, their classes are challenging and sure to work up a sweat. Their yoga room is spacious, clean and bright with a spa like feel. They max their room at 35 to keep plenty of head to toe room for a more comfortable experience.

POWER YOGA EAST

Power Yoga East is located inside a massive old dance studio with great light. They call themselves “The Original Donation Studio” because their classes have been donation-only for more than 20 years. (The suggested donation is between $10 and $20 per class.) They offer traditional classes, as well as several unique options, such as Yoga Nidra, which is the practice of Yogic Sleep and Awakening Dance Movement, which begins with a warm-up and finishes with an open jam.

EXHALE

For a more luxurious experience, sign up for a core, power or flow yoga class at Exhale Mind Body Spa located inside Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows. Open to hotel guests and the public, exhale is a relaxing retreat, complete with a Zen lounge. Core classes focus on, yes, your core; power is about strength building and flow is centered on alignment. Spa services are available before or after for anyone in need of extra rejuvenation.

SWEAT YOGA

If high temperatures don’t faze you, head to Sweat Yoga, where classes are heated to approximately 100 degrees. Sweat Yoga specializes in an athletic style of yoga with great playlists designed to keep students energized and engaged. The studio features high ceilings to allow the air to ventilate properly so that students quickly adjust to their surroundings. The heat helps loosen tight joints, open pores and speed up your metabolism, leading to a great cleanse and an even better burn.