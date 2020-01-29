Here are things that could put you on Indian Airlines' no-fly list

Here are things you never do on a flight

Travelling on a flight for the first time? Or you just can't keep a track of things you shouldn't carry or do while boarding a flight we are here to give you a complete guide about things you should avoid while travelling by air. While certain behaviours are categorized as don'ts by law, a lot of other stuff should be avoided for the sake of your fellow passengers on boards. So, if you don't want to be cursed after a flight, or restricted before you fly follow these advices.

So, let's start with things that could put you on a no-fly list and bar you from taking a flight all together

In India the guidelines for passengers set by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, passengers could be put on a no-fly list if they are found to be guilty of any of these offences.

Level 1 offence- Inappropriate physical gestures, verbal harassment and unruly inebriation are Level 1 offences and are punishable with a ban of up to 3 months.

Level 2 offence- Physically abusive behaviour, including inappropriate touching, are Level 2 offences punishable by a ban of up to 6 months.

Level 3 offence- Any action that threatens the life of a passenger or attempts to damage to aircraft systems constitutes of Level 3 offence and is punishable with a mandatory minimum ban of at least 2 years. However, there's no clarity if the offenders of level 3 could get a life ban from following.

But while flying with passengers on board, you should also keep the general antiquates in mind if in case you don’t want to be cursed by your fellow passengers.

What’s the procedure to put the passenger on a no-fly list?

The procedure to place a passenger on the list must be initiated by the pilot in command of the flight who makes a report to the airline. The airline must form an internal committee to study the case and decide on punishment. The committee must be headed by a retired District or Sessions judge, and the remaining members come from various scheduled airline and passenger associations, consumer associations and retired officials of the Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum.

The committee must make its decision within 30 days. During the 30-day period, the passenger is prohibited from boarding flights operated by the airline that filed the report. If the committee does not make a decision within 30 days, the case against the passenger is automatically dropped.

Boarding

We know you are in a hurry, but little patience is bliss, so, wait for your boarding call and don't just hover around near the door. You may be creating problem for your fellow passengers.

Overhead space

You have got your seat and along with it you also have designated overhead space for your luggage, so, please place your luggage in your assigned area. And no, even if the seat is empty don't move around with your luggage it's really annoying for fellow passengers

Seats

We know you love the window seats but asking people to exchange seats in case you don’t get your preferred seats in really not done. There's a trick to get your favourite seat. Want to know? Plan things early and book your favourite seats before anyone else does.

Talking

We know long flights can be boring and talking with your travel partner is just eases that travel but just in case you do that please don't be loud to disturb others. Knowing about personal stuff isn't a thing that pleases your co-passengers

Also please use your headphone when you want to entertain with some songs and videos because just maybe your fellow passengers might not want to know what is your favourite song.

Deboarding

Everyone is in a hurry to get off the plane but rushing before your turn would neither help you or anyone around you on the plane. So just wait for 10 mins more. Patience helps.