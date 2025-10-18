Why you must light 13 diyas on Dhanteras evening and where to place them Lighting diyas on Dhanteras isn’t just a ritual—it’s a symbol of hope and prosperity. On October 18, 2025, light 13 diyas between 7:16 PM and 8:20 PM. Each diya has deep meaning and placement—honouring Yama, Lakshmi, and the divine energies that bless every home.

Dhanteras initiates the five-day-long Diwali festival and is observed with great faith and celebration. Lighting diyas on this day is regarded as very auspicious, as light is said to drive away the darkness, welcome Goddess Lakshmi, and bring prosperity to the home.

While individuals light diyas according to their preference, 11, 21, or even 51, the Hindu faith states that lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras evening is particularly significant. According to it, people who light 13 diyas this day are blessed with joy, prosperity, and enduring good luck.

Dhanteras diya lighting time 2025

In 2025, the best time to light diyas on Dhanteras is between 7:16 PM and 8:20 PM. But the Yam Deep, the lamp in honour of Lord Yama (the deity of death), must be lit earlier, between 5:48 PM and 7:04 PM.

Lighting this lamp to honour Yama is said to keep one's family safe from premature death and bring good health and happiness in the house.

The meaning of lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras

Lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras represents lighting up every aspect of life, wealth, health, wisdom, and happiness.

Every lamp is dedicated to a deity or in a direction that is believed to welcome positivity and ward off negativity. The first diya is dedicated to Lord Yama, the second to Goddess Lakshmi, and others are kept throughout the house to cleanse the environment and invite divine grace.

Where to put the 13 diyas

Here's where all of the 13 diyas must be put on Dhanteras night:

Diya Position First diya In front of the house, south-facing, to honour Lord Yama. Second diya In the puja room, for Goddess Lakshmi and all gods ​Third diya At the main entrance door, to keep evil away from the family ​Fourth diya In front of the holy Tulsi plant Fifth diya On the roof, to attract divine energy Sixth diya Under a Peepal (holy fig) tree Seventh diya Inside a nearby temple or shrine Eighth diya Outside the garbage area, in order to shed negativity Ninth diya Outside the bathroom, for cleansing Tenth diya Near the windows, to allow light into every area Twelfth diya Under a Bel tree, holy to Lord Shiva Thirteenth diya At the centre of the house (Brahmasthan), in order to maintain balance and harmony

Mantra to be recited while lighting diyas

While lighting the lamps, devotees recite the holy mantra:

"Om Yakshaaya Kuberaya Vaishravanaya Dhanadhanyaadhipataye Dhanadhanyasamriddhim Me Dehi Daapaya Swaha.”

Meaning: “O Lord Kuber, the guardian of wealth and prosperity, bless me with abundance in wealth, grains, and overall prosperity.”

Recitation of this prayer is said to attract the blessings of Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and peace.

Here's wishing every diya you light this Dhanteras brings you joy and happiness!

