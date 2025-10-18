Dhanteras 2025: 4 things you should never donate today Dhanteras 2025 marks the start of Diwali on October 18. While buying gold and silver is considered auspicious, astrologers warn against donating money, oil, black clothes, or iron on this day. Follow these simple dos and don’ts to welcome Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings and good fortune.

New Delhi:

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festival of Diwali on the thirteenth day of the month of Kartik. This date is therefore considered extremely lucky. Another name for it is Dhantrayodashi. The Puranas state that on this day, Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi appeared from the roiling ocean.

On this day, worshipping Kubera and the goddess of riches, Lakshmi, is especially important. On Dhanteras, some products are considered auspicious to buy, whereas some items are deemed inauspicious to donate or buy. On this auspicious day, let us examine the dos and don'ts.

Dhanteras 2025 date and auspicious time

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18th. According to the calendar, the Krishna Paksha Trayodashi Tithi of Kartik month begins at 12:18 pm and lasts until 1:51 pm on October 19th. According to the Udayatithi, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 18th. The auspicious time for shopping and worship will be from 12:18 pm on October 18th to 1 pm on October 19th.

What to buy on Dhanteras

Buying gold, silver, copper, and brass utensils and jewellery on Dhanteras is considered auspicious. These items bring wealth and prosperity to the home. It is said that if one cannot afford precious metals like gold and silver, purchasing a broom on this day is also auspicious. The broom is considered a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi, and buying one on Dhanteras helps remove negative energy from the home.

Avoid donating these 4 things on Dhanteras

Do not donate money or coins

Dhanteras is a day dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. It is believed that donating money or coins on this day will drive wealth out of the home. Therefore, avoid donating cash on this day. Astrologers advise that if you must donate money, do so a day before or the day following this date.

Do not give black clothes or items

The colour black is associated with negative energy. According to astrologers, gifting or donating black clothes, shoes, or bags on this day is considered inauspicious. This can create an atmosphere of discord and unrest in the home.

Do not donate oil or ghee

Dhanteras and Diwali are both festivals of lights. Oil and ghee symbolise light and prosperity. Donating them can diminish the brightness and positive energy of the home. Instead, lighting lamps with ghee or mustard oil is considered auspicious.

Do not give iron or glass items to anyone

Astrologers say that iron is associated with Saturn and glass with Rahu. Donating or purchasing these items on this day is considered inauspicious. This can lead to financial loss and mental stress.

Do these to keep the Goddess of Wealth happy

Worship Yam Deepak and Lakshmi in the evening. Complete the house cleaning and light a lamp at the main entrance. Chant the mantra “Shri Shri Mahalaxmyai Namah” while worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. Use the items purchased on this day for auspicious works.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: 5 things you can buy even if gold and silver feel out of budget