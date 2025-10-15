Dhanteras 2025: 5 things you can buy even if gold and silver feel out of budget Not everyone can splurge on gold this Dhanteras 2025, and that’s perfectly okay. From copper utensils and Lakshmi–Ganesha idols to humble brooms and silver coins, here are five lucky things you can bring home without breaking the bank.

Let’s be honest, not everyone can splurge on gold or silver every Dhanteras. Prices are sky-high, and the festive shopping list already looks longer than a Diwali light string. The spirit of Dhanteras isn’t about how expensive the purchase is; it’s about bringing home something new, symbolic of prosperity and good energy.

You don't need to skip the tradition. So, if gold feels out of reach this year, here are five thoughtful, budget-friendly things you can still buy that hold just as much meaning, minus the financial stress. Let's take a look:

Can't buy gold on Dhaneras? Here are 5 things you can buy instead:

1. Copper or brass vessels

(Image Source : PEXELS)From brass utensils to silver coins, every Dhanteras purchase, big or small, carries the spirit of abundance and good fortune.

In Vedic customs, copper and brass are thought to be cleansing metals. Purchasing utensils of these metals prior to Diwali is believed to usher in good health and positive energy. You can find a basic kalash made of copper, brass diya, or even a serving vessel, all within a humble budget and yet totally auspicious.

2. The humble broom (Jhadu)

Don’t underestimate this one. Purchasing a new broom on Dhanteras is said to sweep away poverty and negativity from your home. Symbolically, it clears out stagnant energy and brings financial stability. Just make sure to buy it fresh, not as part of your regular grocery run; intention matters.

3. Lakshmi–Ganesha idols

If you plan to perform the Lakshmi Puja on Diwali night, new idols are a must. You can find beautifully crafted clay, metal, or eco-friendly versions in every price range. Put them in your pooja room or living area to invite prosperity and wisdom into your home.

4. Salt and whole coriander seeds

Buying salt and whole coriander seeds (sabut dhania) on Dhanteras is quite lucky! Salt represents purity and protection from negativity, whereas coriander represents growth and prosperity. Many families also include coriander in the evening Dhanteras puja and later sow it in pots for good luck.

5. Kuber Yantra or a small silver coin

A Kuber Yantra or even a small silver coin with Goddess Lakshmi’s engraving can be a powerful substitute for gold. Place it in your locker, wallet, or home temple after performing a simple puja. It’s a symbolic reminder of abundance, and it fits right into your budget.

Tradition need not equal pressure. Dhanteras is about thanking, prosperity, and welcoming positivity into your life, not about spending. Even the smallest offering, if purchased with faith and happiness, can yield large rewards.

So this Dhanteras, mindfully choose, and let your house radiate good fortune, not gold alone.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on traditional beliefs and cultural practices. India TV does not endorse or confirm any claims.