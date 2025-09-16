How to perform Vishwakarma Puja in 2025: Puja vidhi, rituals and auspicious time Know the Vishwakarma Puja 2025 date, shubh muhurat, and complete puja vidhi. Step-by-step rituals, significance, and tips to perform the auspicious puja of Lord Vishwakarma.

New Delhi:

The celebration of Vishwakarma Puja will be observed on September 17, 2025. Craftspeople from all walks of life worship Lord Vishwakarma on this day. Let us inform you that Lord Vishwakarma's birth anniversary is commemorated with the sacred festival of Vishwakarma Puja.

Lord Vishwakarma is regarded as the world's first architect and engineer because it is thought that he constructed the gods' palaces and numerous celestial weapons. In this article, you will learn about the significance of Vishwakarma Puja, its procedure, and its auspicious time here.

Vishwakarma Puja Muhurta 2025

Vishwakarma Puja: September 17, 2025, Wednesday

Vishwakarma Puja Moment of Kanya Sankranti 01:55 AM

Brahma Muhurta 04:33 AM to 05:20 AM

Morning and Evening: 04:57 AM to 06:07 AM

Abhijit Muhurta is none

Vijay Muhurta from 02:18 PM to 03:07 PM

Twilight time: 06:24 PM to 06:47 PM

Evening Muhurta: 06:24 PM to 07:34 PM

Amrit Kal 12:06 AM to 01:43 AM, September 18

Nishita Muhurta 11:52 PM to 12:39 AM, September 18

What do we do on the day of Vishwakarma Puja?

On the day of Vishwakarma Puja, the idol of Lord Vishwakarma is installed in shops, factories and offices, and the place of worship is decorated with flowers.

On this day, along with worshipping Lord Vishwakarma, people also worship the machines and tools used in factories.

At many places, vehicles and elephants are also worshipped on this day.

Devotees performing Vishwakarma Puja should purify themselves by taking a bath at dawn. After this, they should clean the machines, tools, and equipment used daily.

At many places, idols of Lord Vishwakarma are installed in beautiful pandals on this day, where the main rituals are performed.

After Vishwakarma Puja is completed, Prasad is distributed among everyone.

There is also a tradition of flying kites on this day in some areas.

Vishwakarma Puja Vidhi

Install the idols of Lord Vishwakarma and Lord Vishnu at the place of worship.

Offer them kumkum, rice grains, flowers, fruits, gulal, sweets, betel nut, incense, rakhi, curd, etc.

Be sure to keep a pot filled with water at the place of worship.

Offer flowers to Lord Vishwakarma.

Apply the tilak and akshat to the idols.

Apply roli and rice on the kalash as well.

Then chant the mantra 'Om Sri Srishtanaaya Sarvasiddhaaya Vishwakarmaya Namo Namah' or 'Om Vishwakarmane Namah' and pray to Lord Vishwakarma.

After this, apply tilak and rice on the machines and tools as well. Also offer flowers.

After this, offer sweets and all together do the Aarti of Lord Vishwakarma.

After Aarti, distribute Prasad to everyone.

Importance of Vishwakarma Puja

It is believed that whoever worships Lord Vishwakarma with a true heart gets success and prosperity in his life. Such people get a lot of progress in business.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

