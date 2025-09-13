Vishwakarma Puja 2025 date and puja vidhi: All you need to know Vishwakarma Puja 2025 falls on September 17. Here’s the puja date, rituals, significance, and why worshipping Lord Vishwakarma is considered so auspicious.

New Delhi:

Vishwakarma Jayanti, also known as Vishwakarma Puja, is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and engineer of the gods. On this day, factories, workshops, offices, and even household tools are worshipped with devotion. It is believed that honouring Lord Vishwakarma brings success, prosperity, and blessings in one’s work.

In 2025, Vishwakarma Puja falls in the month of Bhadrapada, coinciding with Kanya Sankranti, when the Sun enters the Virgo zodiac sign. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, as workers, craftsmen, and professionals seek divine blessings for growth and progress.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 date and time

According to Drik Panchang, Vishwakarma Puja will be observed on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Tithi Begins: September 17, 2025 at 12:21 am

September 17, 2025 at 12:21 am Tithi Ends: September 17, 2025 at 11:39 pm

As per Udaya Tithi, the puja will be celebrated on September 17, 2025.

Vishwakarma puja vidhi

Clean the workplace, tools, and machinery before the puja.

Take a bath, wear clean clothes, and set up an idol or image of Lord Vishwakarma.

Prepare puja items: Akshat (rice), flowers, roli, sandalwood, incense, lamps, fruits, sweets, and Panchamrit (milk, curd, ghee, honey, Ganga water).

Offer flowers, roli, sandalwood, and Akshat to Lord Vishwakarma.

Apply tilak to tools and machines, and decorate them with flowers.

Perform aarti while chanting the mantra: “Om Shri Vishwakarmane Namah”.

Distribute prasad after the rituals.

Why is Vishwakarma Puja special?

This day not only holds religious importance but also celebrates the dignity of labour and skill. By worshipping tools and equipment, people acknowledge the value of every profession, reminding society that no work is small or insignificant. From large industries to small workshops, the celebration unites workers across fields.

Importance of Vishwakarma Puja

Lord Vishwakarma is revered as the architect of the universe. Mythology credits him with creating:

Swarga Lok (heaven)

Dwarka Nagari (city of Lord Krishna)

Indra’s Vajra (thunderbolt weapon)

Lord Shiva’s Trishul

Lord Vishnu’s Sudarshan Chakra

On Vishwakarma Jayanti, devotees pray for prosperity, success, and progress in their professional lives. The puja symbolises respect for the very tools that provide livelihood, ensuring blessings for growth and happiness.