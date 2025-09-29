Vijayadashami 2025 date and time: Dussehra puja muhurat and significance Vijayadashami 2025 falls on October 2. Celebrate Dussehra with puja, rituals, Ravana dahan, and Durga visarjan. Know date, muhurat and festival significance.

New Delhi:

Vijayadashami 2025, also known as Dussehra or Dasara, will be celebrated across India on Thursday, October 2, 2025. The day marks the victory of Lord Rama over the demon Ravana and the triumph of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, symbolising the power of good over evil.

The festival is celebrated with grandeur through Ramlila performances, Ravana effigy burnings, Durga visarjan, and traditional pujas. In Bengal, it is observed as Bijoya Dashami, when devotees bid farewell to Maa Durga with immersion ceremonies.

This sacred day is also associated with Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja, and Seema Avalanghan, which are performed during the Aparahna period.

Also Read: When is Ayudha Puja 2025? Date, Vijaya Muhurat and traditions of Shastra Puja

Vijayadashami 2025 Date and Time

Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Thursday, October 2, 2025 Dashami Tithi Begins: 19:01 on October 1, 2025

19:01 on October 1, 2025 Dashami Tithi Ends: 19:10 on October 2, 2025

19:10 on October 2, 2025 Vijay Muhurat: 14:09 to 14:57 (Duration: 48 minutes)

14:09 to 14:57 (Duration: 48 minutes) Aparahna Puja Time (Bengal): 13:21 to 15:45 (Duration: 2 hours 24 minutes)

13:21 to 15:45 (Duration: 2 hours 24 minutes) Shravana Nakshatra: Begins 09:13 (Oct 2) – Ends 09:34 (Oct 3)

Significance of Vijayadashami

Vijayadashami is not just a religious festival but a cultural celebration of the victory of righteousness. It reminds devotees of the eternal message that good always triumphs over evil. Across India, different traditions are followed, such as from Ramlila in North India, Durga Visarjan in Bengal, to Dasara festivities in Mysore. In Nepal, the day is observed as Dashain, one of the biggest national festivals.

Vijayadashami 2025 on October 2 will unite devotees across India in celebrations of faith, courage, and devotion. The day, through Ravana dahan, Durga visarjan, or puja rituals, inspires us to embrace truth, overcome negativity, and celebrate victory with joy and devotion.