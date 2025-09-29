When is Ayudha Puja 2025? Date, Vijaya Muhurat and traditions of Shastra Puja Ayudha Puja 2025 falls on October 1. Celebrate this South Indian festival by worshipping tools, books, and vehicles to seek blessings.

New Delhi:

This year, Ayudha Puja 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. It falls during Navratri and is an important festival in South India. The Vijaya Muhurat for Ayudha Puja will be from 2:09 PM – 2:57 PM, a duration of 48 minutes.

Ayudha Puja Date: October 1, 2025

October 1, 2025 Ayudha Puja Vijaya Muhurat: 2:09 PM – 2:57 PM

2:09 PM – 2:57 PM Navami Tithi Begins: September 30, 6:06 PM

September 30, 6:06 PM Navami Tithi Ends: October 1, 7:01 PM

October 1, 7:01 PM Mysore Dasara: October 2, 2025

What is Ayudha Puja?

Ayudha Puja, also called Ayudha Pooja, Shastra Puja or Astra Puja, is mainly celebrated in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala. In earlier times, this day was meant to worship weapons and thank the goddess for victory in battles.

Over the years, the meaning of Ayudha Puja has changed. Today, people worship tools, books, and vehicles, showing gratitude for the things that help them in daily life. It is similar to Vishwakarma Puja in North India.

Ayudha Puja and Vahana Puja

In modern times, Ayudha Puja is also celebrated as Vahana Puja, when people decorate their cars, scooters, and bikes with garlands, turmeric, kumkum, mango leaves, and banana saplings. A traditional custom is breaking a white pumpkin in front of the vehicle to remove negativity and protect it from harm.

Saraswati Puja with Ayudha Puja

Many families also perform Saraswati Puja along with Ayudha Puja. On this day, children keep their books near the goddess, and craftsmen worship their tools, praying for wisdom, knowledge, and success.

Also Read: Saraswati Puja 2025 in Navratri: Complete 4-day schedule and timings

Ayudha Puja 2025 will be observed on October 1, and it is more than just a ritual. It is about respecting and thanking the tools, vehicles, and books that support our lives. Whether it is your bike, laptop, or textbooks, this day reminds us to pause, decorate them with love, and seek blessings for safety, prosperity, and success.