Vasudeva Vinayak Chaturthi 2026: Puja muhurat, timings and vrat vidhi

New Delhi:

The fast for Vasudeva Vinayak Chaturthi is being observed today. It is worth noting that the fast of Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the moon) in every month, although these observances are known by different names depending on the month.

Similarly, the Vinayak Chaturthi that falls on the fourth day of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Chaitra is known as Vasudeva Chaturthi. On this day, the Vasudeva form of Lord Ganesh is worshipped.

Observing a fast and performing Puja (worship) of Lord Ganesh on this day leads to an increase in happiness and good fortune. According to the scriptures, the Chaturthi Tithi is a day especially dear to Lord Ganesh. Specifically, observing a fast on the Chaturthi of the Shukla Paksha is believed to eliminate all obstacles and ensure success in one's endeavours.

So, let us learn about the auspicious Puja timings (Muhurat) and the prohibited moon-sighting period for Vinayak Vasudeva Chaturthi.

Vasudeva Vinayak Chaturthi 2026: auspicious timings

The Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra will commence on March 21 at 11:56 PM.

The Chaturthi Tithi will conclude on March 22, 2026, at 9:16 PM.

On this day, the Madhyahna Muhurat (midday auspicious period) for Chaturthi worship will last from 11:33 AM to 1:58 PM.

The designated time for Chandra Darshan (sighting of the moon) on Vasudeva Vinayak Chaturthi will be from 8:50 PM to 10:13 PM.

The Chaitra Shukla Chaturthi fast is an observance described in religious scriptures as a means to destroy all obstacles and fulfil one's desires. Observing this fast paves the way for happiness, prosperity, and success in an individual's life.

Vasudeva Chaturthi fasting rituals

Wake up early in the morning, take a ritual bath, wear clean clothes, and take a solemn pledge (Sankalp) to observe the fast.

Thereafter, at the place of worship, spread a red cloth over a wooden pedestal (Chowki) and install the idol of Lord Ganapati.

Perform the Shodashopchar Puja (worship involving sixteen specific rituals) of Lord Ganesh by offering Durva grass, Laddoos, Modaks, vermilion (Sindoor), Shami leaves, and betel nuts.

Thereafter, please Lord Ganesha by reciting texts such as the Ganapati Atharvashirsha, the Rinharta Ganesha Stotra, and the Sankatnashan Ganesha Stotra.

To ensure the success of the fast, one should listen to or recite the Vasudeva Chaturthi Vrat Katha.

According to the Mudgala Purana, the fast should be formally concluded (Parana) on the Panchami Tithi in the presence of a Brahmin.

Vasudeva Vinayak Chaturthi is a day centred on faith, discipline, and the removal of obstacles. Through simple rituals and mindful devotion, the observance is believed to bring clarity, stability, and a sense of renewed beginnings in one’s life.

(Disclaimer: The information provided herein is based on religious beliefs and popular folklore; it lacks scientific validation. India TV does not vouch for the veracity of any of the claims made herein.)

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: What to do during the 9 days to seek Maa Durga’s blessings